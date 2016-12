Relief on power bills coming, but so are higher heating costs

Tax and regulation changes in Ontario that kick in Jan. 1 will provide some relief from soaring electricity rates while pushing up the cost of home heating, and give first-time homebuyers a financial break.The government will remove the 8-per-cent provincial portion of the HST from electricity bills, but the Liberals’ cap-and-trade program to fight climate change will add about $6 a month to natural gas bills in the new year.The province is doubling the maximum refund of the land transfer tax to $4,000 for people buying their first home, which means they won’t pay the tax on the first $368,000 of a purchase price.Restaurant chains with 20 or more locations in Ontario must start posting caloric content on menus as of Jan. 1, but not sodium levels.Travel agents and wholesalers must include the all-in price for their services and vacation packages in all advertising.Article Continued BelowNew regulations for the towing industry will require companies to post rates for towing and storage of vehicles on their trucks and provide itemized invoices. They must also accept credit cards and cannot demand cash.Spousal and child support will no longer be treated as income for people receiving social assistance or disability payments, ending the provincial claw back from some of the lowest-income residents.The maximum cost of a payday loan will drop from $21 to $18 for every $100 borrowed.

