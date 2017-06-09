Report into Fort McMurray wildfire cites communications breakdown in early days

EDMONTON—A report into the Fort McMurray wildfire cites critical communications breakdowns as the fire swept into the municipality and forced thousands to flee.Independent consultants that produced the report for the province noted that in the early days of the fire in May 2016, the two crews battling the blazes were operating through different command centres.Communication broke down when one crew chief realized the fire would enter Fort McMurray, but failed to inform crews in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.The municipality had to learn from social media that the fire was entering the community.“It was unfortunate that someone had to learn about events on social media, I would agree 100 per cent,” Agriculture Minister Oneil Carlier told a news conference Thursday night.Article Continued Below“The report recommends communications could have been tighter and I would agree.”Read more: Fort McMurray wildfire financial impact reaches almost $10B, study saysThe Alberta government commissioned reports from two independent consultants to examine firefighting and emergency response efforts into the wildfire that destroyed thousands of homes and businesses and forced almost 88,000 people to flee north and south for a month in May 2016.