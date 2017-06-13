Republicans are building Trump an idiot defence against impeachment. Heres why it might work

WASHINGTON—U.S. President Donald Trump’s defenders would like you to know that he doesn’t know important things.They’re not saying he’s stupid. They’re saying he is somewhere between ill-informed and clueless. To hear some Republican members of Congress tell it, Trump did not attempt to obstruct justice in his Oval Office words to James Comey in February — he just didn’t understand how a president is supposed to interact with the director of the FBI. “The president’s new at this,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said last week. “He’s new to government, and so he probably wasn’t steeped in the long-running protocols …”Legal experts say this argument — what former Watergate assistant prosecutor Nick Akerman called “the idiot defence” — would have trouble succeeding in a court of law. But here’s the key thing: it doesn’t have to. Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpArticle Continued BelowThe U.S. Constitution does not explicitly prohibit the prosecution of a sitting president, and there are a few scholars who say that prosecution is allowed. The overwhelming view of scholars of constitutional law, however, is that prosecuting a president is indeed unconstitutional.The remedy for offences committed by the president, they say, is the impeachment process. Which means that politicians could conceivably decide Trump’s fate. Which means that arguments designed for the court of public opinion matter more than arguments designed for judges and juries.