Republicans go after ethics office that criticized Trump

WASHINGTON—House Republicans have shown no inclination to challenge President-elect Donald Trump on ethics matters. Instead, they are going after the federal ethics official who questioned Trump’s potential conflicts of interest.Democrats slammed the move, saying GOP lawmakers are trying to intimidate an independent watchdog for having the temerity to challenge Trump’s business arrangements.Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has summoned Walter Shaub Jr., the director of the Office of Government Ethics, to answer questions about his public comments on Trump.This week, Shaub issued a scathing review of Trump’s plan to turn over control of his business to his sons. Shaub said in a speech Wednesday that the only way Trump could avoid a conflict of interest as president would be to divest from his business and have his assets placed in a blind trust. “Stepping back from running his business is meaningless from a conflict of interest perspective,” Shaub said of Trump.Chaffetz sent Shaub a sternly worded letter late Thursday requesting that he sit for a transcribed interview. He said the interview would “help the committee understand how you perceive OGE’s role, among other things.”Article Continued Below“Your agency’s mission is to provide clear ethics guidance, not engage in public relations,” Chaffetz wrote.In an interview, Chaffetz said Shaub is offering opinions on conflicts of interest without fully researching the circumstances. “What he’s doing is highly unethical,” Chaffetz said.Chaffetz said his own letter was drafted before Shaub’s speech. Chaffetz said he has been trying to meet with Shaub since the fall but that Shaub has declined his invitations. “All I wanted to do is try to get him to come in and talk to us,” Chaffetz said.

