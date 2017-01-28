Researchers monitor U.S. government for scrubbing of climate change data

University of Toronto researchers are bracing for a clampdown on the U.S. government’s publicly accessible climate change data amid new restrictions by President Donald Trump upon government scientists.The Trump administration has announced a mandate that requires all Environmental Protection Agency studies or data to undergo review by his political appointees prior to public release.This policy includes any content on the EPA’s website, such as evidence of human-caused climate change.It also ordered a media blackout this week at the federal agency.“It’s only been a couple of days, but we’re expecting for radical change to happen in terms of data availability online,” said Michelle Murphy, director of U of T’s Technoscience Research Unit.Article Continued Below“We’re already seeing muzzling of scientists. We’re seeing the signals that they basically want to get rid of the research mission of the EPA.”Murphy was one of the organizers of a project last month to identify and archive EPA programs and datasets available online that could be at risk of removal under the Trump administration. The university hosted a “guerilla archiving” event to support the End of Term 2016 project by the Internet Archive, a non-profit digital library which also hosts the popular “Wayback Machine” of old web pages.