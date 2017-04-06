Review of police oversight recommends much greater transparency, the Star learns

A sweeping review of police oversight in the province is recommending far greater transparency from the civilian watchdog that investigates officer-involved deaths, but is not calling for the disclosure of names of police in cases where no charges are laid, the Star has learned.The Independent Police Oversight Review, led by Ontario Court of Appeal judge Michael Tulloch, is recommending in its report being unveiled Thursday that the current practice of withholding the names of officers cleared by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in fatal incidents should remain in place, according to a source briefed on the contents of the report Wednesday.However, it’s expected that Tulloch will underscore the critical need for far more disclosure of information in such cases, and make pointed recommendations to that effect.Police officers criminally charged after SIU investigations should continue to be named, the report concludes.The issue of whether to identify police officers cleared of criminal wrongdoing by the province’s police watchdog was among the most contentious handed to Tulloch and his review team last spring, when the Liberal government commissioned an independent review of police oversight in Ontario.Article Continued BelowTulloch’s report also takes aim at reducing the often-lengthy investigations by the SIU, recommending a 120-day limit be placed on probes whenever possible, according to the source.The family of Andrew Loku — the man whose 2015 Toronto police shooting death helped spark Tulloch’s review — is hoping to see recommendations aimed at promoting greater information from the SIU in general. “The bottom line is that we’re expecting better communication between the (SIU) and families of the victims and…more transparency into the process, how these agencies actually work,” Senos Timon, Loku’s uncle, told the Star from his home in Saskatoon Wednesday.