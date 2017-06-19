Revitalized section of Ontario Place finally reopens

In Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi”, they paved paradise and put up a parking lot.At Ontario Place, they did the opposite. A new $30-million, 7.5-acre waterfront park opened Monday on the site of a revitalized parking lot at the once-popular lakeside provincial attraction that was shuttered in 2012. Premier Kathleen Wynne literally cut the ribbon on the new 1.3 km William G. Davis Trail, named for the man who launched Ontario Place in 1971. “Our vision for a transformed Ontario Place honours our history, our people, and our landscape,” Wynne said of the Trillium Park. Article Continued Below“I am so pleased that a new generation can begin to build memories here,” she said. The vast majority of Ontario Place — including the iconic geodesic Cinesphere dome remains closed — but the government is hopeful Trillium Park and the Davis trail will rekindle public interest in the facility. Located near the Echo Beach concert stage, it consists of 1,200 newly planted trees, 28,000 shrubs and perennials, 1,700 tonnes of Muskoka granite from the Huntsville quarry, and repairs to about 600 metres of shoreline. The pavillion at Trillium Park, part of a new waterfront park that opened Monday at Ontario Place. (Robert Benzie)