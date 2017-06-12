Ride to Conquer Cancer raises a record-breaking $20,533,000

For all the ways that cancer has touched Mike Brady’s life, it was the time that he couldn’t be touched that he remembers most. Diagnosed with a rare form of blood and bone marrow cancer, he was in an isolation unit on the 14th floor of Toronto’s Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, looking down to the parking lot where his wife, Carolina, and two sons, Tomas and Mateo, stood. “I wasn’t able to see my children the entire time I was in there, because of the risk of infection,” recalls the 44-year-old engineer. “I looked outside and she was standing in the parking lot with Tomas and Mateo, and they were standing underneath a parking lot light. And they started waving, and I started waving down to them, and it was one of these pick-me-up moments. It was at the right time when I needed that extra push, to help me focus and recharge my determination.”On Saturday and Sunday, his wife and kids got to see a much healthier Brady ride more than 200 kilometres — from Toronto to Niagara Falls — in the 10th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer, the largest cycling fundraiser in Canada, with more than 5,042 riders raising a record $20,533,000 this year. Brady was diagnosed with myelofibrosis in January 2014 and given a life expectancy of two to three years. However, he was fortunate enough to be placed in a clinical trial, where he underwent a stem cell transplant procedure — the first Canadian to receive the treatment. Article Continued BelowHe required more than 50 blood transfusions over the long process of regrowing his bone marrow, something his doctors warned him would take a lot of time. “One of the doctors, Dr. (David) Loach, said to me, ‘Remember, we’re trying to grow a forest from seeds, and that’s what’s happening here with your stem cells. So it’s going to take time, not weeks, not months, not half years, it’s going to take years to get your bone marrow back to critical mass.’ So that’s where it’s at today, and the cancer is gone.”Brady wanted to participate in the ride last year, but wasn’t quite healthy enough. This year, he rode with his best friend, Rob Brown.