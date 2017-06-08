Rides, runs and parades close roads in Toronto this weekend

Chilly weather in the city may be coming to an end this weekend, but the road closures are not.As you begin making plans for the hot weather, here is a round up of some of the delays and closures you can expect as you maneuver your way around the city.Over the weekend, there will be no subway service between St. George and Broadview stations due to city work being done on the Prince Edward Viaduct. Shuttle buses and accessible Wheel-Trans buses will be operating between these stations. There will also be other road closures and TTC routes diverting over the course of the weekend for activities happening in the city.On Saturday:Article Continued BelowThe Portuguese Day Parade will be closing down Lansdowne Ave., from College to Dundas Sts. W. Dundas St. W. will also be closed from Sorauren Ave. to Bathurst St., from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lansdowne Ave. from Bloor W. to College Sts. will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This parade is affecting the 47 Lansdowne and 505 Dundas from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The SHOPPERS LOVE. YOU. Run for Women, an event supporting women’s mental health, will cause closures on Queen’s Park Cres., from College St. to Bloor St., from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A number of smaller roads in the area will also be closed to accommodate this event, police say. The Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer taking place from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., will be affecting several roads, including the area bounded by Burnhamthorpe Rd. in the north, The West Mall in the west, Kipling Ave. in the east and Lake Shore Blvd. in the south. The event will begin at Exhibition Place at 8:30 a.m.