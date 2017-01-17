Road show a smart move for chummy Justin Trudeau: DiManno

Dartmouth instead of Davos.A hockey rink in Nova Scotia rather than a resort in the Swiss Alps.Reconnecting with ordinary Canadians swapped in for the World Economic Forum annual tall forehead yakapalooza.That’s how much Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, globe-trotter extraordinaire, is committed to rotating the tires on a public image chassis distinctly dented over recent weeks and months.Odd, though, that none of the questions posed by the Dartmouth audience on Tuesday touched on the dual schmozzles of a cash-for-access controversy and the prime minister’s super-secret Christmas family vacation to a billionaire’s private island, the latter now the focus of investigation by Canada’s ethics commissioner.Article Continued BelowWhat, did Dartmouthians miss that news cycle? Or possibly those in attendance at the town hall meeting were simply in awe, having Trudeau — shirt-sleeves rolled to the elbow, tie loosened, charm oozing — in the house.“Can I have your autograph?” (From a little girl).“I want to applaud the courage you have of facing your citizens, to start with, face-to-face.”