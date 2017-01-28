Road-toll veto hampers Torontos ability to tackle gridlock, says citys chief planner

Premier Kathleen Wynne’s decision to scuttle Toronto’s road toll proposal hasn’t just deprived the city of a revenue source to pay for its infrastructure needs; experts say it has also eliminated a key tool to fight congestion and may undermine the province’s own policy directives.At a press conference Friday morning Wynne withdrew her support for the plan to charge drivers for using the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway.Just two months earlier she had signalled she would support the regulatory changes requested by Mayor John Tory and council to make tolling the city-owned highways possible.Instead, on Friday Wynne promised the Liberal government would double the funding that municipalities receive from the provincial gas tax by 2021.Read more: Article Continued BelowTory challenges Wynne’s leadership after she rejects road tolls, but 905 leaders celebrateHow premier Kathleen Wynne betrayed Toronto mayor John Tory on road tolls: CohnCity should reconsider things it undertakes given Province’s reluctance to support them: Keenan