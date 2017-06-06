Roadside drug-testing devices successful in pilot project: Public Safety Canada

OTTAWA—The federal government says new pilot-project results suggest roadside testing devices can be successfully used to help detect drug-influenced driving — another milestone on the road to legalizing recreational marijuana use.Police officers from seven jurisdictions across Canada collected over 1,140 saliva samples using two kinds of devices between mid-December and early March.Officers reported that the screening devices were easy to use in various weather, temperature and lighting conditions, Public Safety Canada said Tuesday in releasing the findings.“The results from this pilot project indicate that with the proper training and standard operating procedures, these devices are a useful additional tool for Canadian law enforcement to better detect individuals who drive under the influence of drugs.”The Liberal government is moving to legalize recreational marijuana use, saying it will help keep the drug out of the hands of young people while denying profits to criminal organizations.Article Continued BelowRead more: Canadians worried Ottawa rushing into pot legalization: pollUnder recently introduced legislation, police would be able to demand a saliva sample from a driver if they reasonably suspected the person had drugs in their body.Should the saliva test lead police to believe an offence has been committed, they could order an examination by an evaluating officer or the taking of a blood sample.