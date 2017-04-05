Robin Hood flour recall has now expanded to all of Canada

OTTAWA—A recall of Robin Hood brand flour announced last month by federal health officials has now been expanded to all of Canada.The initial recall of 10-kilogram bags of flour was addressed to consumers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.The affected flour carries a best-before date of April 17, 2018 (and a UPC code of 0 59000 01652 8).Read more: Robin Hood all-purpose flour recalled for possible E. coli contaminationArticle Continued Below25 people sickened by E. coli linked to recalled Robin Hood flourThe Public Health Agency of Canada said in late March that there were 25 cases of E. coli infection in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador. No deaths have been reported but at least a half-dozen people required hospital care.The agency said everyone who had fallen ill had either recovered or was recovering and that most of those who became ill were men with an average age of 24.