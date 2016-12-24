Rockettes to choose whether they want to perform at Trump inauguration, officials say

The Radio City Rockettes will be performing at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, but its members will not be forced to do so, Madison Square Garden Co., which employs the dancers, said in a statement after concerns and calls for a boycott surfaced on social media.The company said on Thursday that the dance group will participate in inauguration festivities next month. The announcement prompted some, including one of the dancers, to voice their concerns on social media. Phoebe Pearl said in a now-deleted Instagram post that she’s “embarrassed and disappointed” by the gig, according to media reports.Critics have posted the phone numbers of the dancers’ union and the Rockettes’ employer to urge complaints, The Associated Press reported. Believing that participation was mandatory, Julissa Sabino, a performer who is part of the union, tweeted that the issue “breaks my heart.”Autumn Withers, a former Rockette, supported a boycott, saying “take a knee, ladies!” in a tweet Friday.Madison Square Garden Co. said on Friday that no dancers are being compelled to participate.Article Continued Below“For a Rockette to be considered for an event, they must voluntarily sign up and are never told they have to perform at a particular event, including the inaugural,” the company said in a statement, The Associated Press reported. “It is always their choice. In fact, for the coming inauguration, we had more Rockettes request to participate than we have slots available.”The American Guild of Variety Artists, the union representing the dancers, echoed the company in a statement posted on its Facebook page Friday evening.The announcement “has brought up legitimate concern among our Members, the theatrical community and the public at large,” the union said, adding later: “Fortunately, the Company has agreed that ALL participation in this particular event will be voluntary. We are greatly relieved and hope to work with our Members to inform them and alleviate the anxiety and fears that this has caused.”

