Rollover closes QEW in both directions at St. Catharines

Homes and businesses have been evacuated in St. Catharines near the site of a truck rollover that closed a section of the Queen Elizabeth Way in both directions Tuesday afternoon.The transport truck spilled phosphine, a flammable and toxic gas substance that is dangerous when inhaled, when it rolled onto a guardrail on the QEW just west of Martindale Rd. at 3:15 p.m.“The substance has been contained within the truck and it is not airborne,” said Niagara Regional police Const. Phil Gavin.The QEW is closed in both directions between Ontario St. and Highway 406. Niagara Regional police are assisting with an evacuation order that is in place as a precautionary measure for residents within a two-kilometre radius of the incident.Gavin said residents have been asked to shelter in place and businesses are being evacuated. Residents have been asked to close their windows, doors, and chimneys, and turn off their air conditioning.Article Continued BelowPolice will be knocking on doors in the area to inform residents if they need to evacuate.The evacuation radius was extended to two kilometres from 1.2 kilometres at around 5:20 p.m.“The evacuation will only affect a small number of residences and businesses in the area,” said said Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.