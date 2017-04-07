Romanian tourist injured in London attack dies

LONDON—They were a young Romanian couple, in love, strolling across Westminster Bridge, taking in London’s memorable sights like dozens of other tourists.A marriage proposal was in the air — though yet unstated — and the final photo captures their easy smiles and ebullient mood.Then came Khalid Masood, driving his rented SUV into pedestrians. Andreea Cristea was knocked into the river below, and her boyfriend, Andrei Burnaz was badly injured. Masood rushed on to the grounds of Parliament, where he fatally stabbed a policeman.Read more:U.K. police, Muslim youths link hands at London attack memorialLondon police said Friday Cristea had died the day before when her life support was withdrawn. Burnaz suffered a broken foot and survived the March 22 attack, but is bereft.Article Continued BelowCristea seen with her boyfriend Andrei Burnaz. He was badly injured but survived the March 22 attack. (Metropolitan Police/AP) She became the fifth victim of Masood, a 52-year-old former convict who had embraced radical Islam. Dozens more were wounded in his rampage, which ended when he was shot dead on the grounds of Parliament.It is not clear if Cristea ever regained consciousness after she was pulled from the River Thames. She had emergency surgery for a blood clot on the brain.Her family and Burnaz described Cristea as “our shining ray of light that will forever keep on shining in our hearts,” and said they would donate all the money raised on her behalf since the March 22 attack to charity.