Rookie cop says shooting Andrew Loku was the only option

The rookie Toronto police officer who was just 11 weeks into the job when he became involved in a fatal police shooting expressed a heartfelt apology to family and friends of Andrew Loku, but said if he was presented with the same scenario today he wouldn’t do anything differently.In confident and measured testimony at the coroner’s inquest into Loku’s death Thursday, Const. Haim Queroub described for the first time his involvement in the July 2015 call that ended with Const. Andrew Doyle shooting Loku. At the time, Doyle had been Queroub’s coach officer, a kind of mentoring program for new recruits.Similar to the account given by Doyle a day earlier, Queroub told jurors there was no other option but to shoot Loku as he advanced on the pair with a hammer. Queroub said Loku first raised the hammer to the height of his shoulder, then above his head and did not respond to the officers shouting at him to drop the weapon — a command known as the police challenge.“At this point in time, I’m scared for my life. My life is in jeopardy — and not only my life, but my partner’s life and the public,” Queroub said.Once Loku was between six and eight feet away, Queroub said he put his finger on the trigger “and had begun to squeeze when I heard the gunshots” from Doyle firing.Article Continued BelowUnlike Doyle, who said he could not recall if Loku said anything as he walked toward the officers, Queroub said Loku did talk to them, saying: “Whatcha gonna do, come on, shoot me.”Under questioning about both officers’ failure to attempt any de-escalation tactics instead of using lethal force, Queroub said it simply wasn’t possible. The speed at which Loku was advancing did not allow for him or Doyle to change tactics away from issuing the police challenge and move toward offering help or having only one of the officers communicate with Loku.Anita Szigeti, the lawyer representing the Empowerment Council, an organization both for and run by people with experience with mental health challenges, asked Queroub if he would do anything differently if the exact same call came in today.