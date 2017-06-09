Rookie ministers turned into cannon fodder: Hbert

MONTREAL—Almost two years into her mandate heritage minister Mélanie Joly has clocked more time on her feet in the House of Commons defending the indefensible appointment of a close member of the Liberal family to the office of commissioner of official languages than advancing transformative policies.For the past three weeks the heritage minister has been the public face of a fiasco of her government’s own making. On Wednesday former Ontario cabinet minister Madeleine Meilleur withdrew her name from contention for languages watchdog, probably just in time to avoid having her appointment quashed in the Senate. Once Joly has wiped the egg off her face she will have to go back to the drawing board, under intense media and opposition scrutiny and under a cloud of doubts as to her judgment.Joly was appointed to cabinet before she had served a day in the Commons. Like many of her colleagues she was a political rookie. It would be tempting to put the episode down to ministerial inexperience and/or incompetence. Except that if she is walking wounded today, it is, in no small part, the result of the nonchalance of the prime minister. Article Continued BelowFor when it comes to parliamentary watchdogs the buck has always stopped with prime ministers. If you don’t remember what Stephen Harper’s heritage minister had to say about the appointment of journalist Graham Fraser as official languages commissioner in 2006 it is because no one was interested in Bev Oda’s opinion.Five of Trudeau’s predecessors managed to come up with nominees whose independence the opposition had no cause to question. By appointing a just-retired Ontario Liberal to a job that, by definition, calls for independence from the government the prime minister was breaking with tradition.Knowing that, Trudeau could have sounded out his opposition vis-à-vis to get a sense of the lay of the land. He did not. He could have anticipated that — absent consent from the other parties — Senate approval for a non-consensual candidate would not be a done deal. He is, after all, the prime minister who gave the upper house its independence.