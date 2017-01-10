Rookie MP Gould takes over troubled electoral reform file

OTTAWA–Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promoted first-time Burlington MP Karina Gould to cabinet, tasking her with delivering on the Liberals’ troubled promise to reform Canada’s elections. Gould was one of three rookie MPs elevated to cabinet Tuesday, replacing Peterborough MP Maryam Monsef as Minister of Democratic Institutions.In that role, Gould will have the unenviable task of figuring out how to make good on Trudeau’s pledge to replace Canada’s 150-year old first-past-the-post electoral system. It’s a mission that Gould believes in, at least.“Electoral reform is the next step in (an) evolution toward a more inclusive system. We can build a better system that provides a stronger link between the democratic will of Canadians and the election results,” Gould said in the House of Commons last June. Article Continued Below“Parliamentarians will need to set aside partisan interests and engage in a thoughtful and substantive dialogue with each other and with citizens.” Born in Burlington, 29-year old Gould studied politics at McGill University and at Oxford University from 2011-2013. According to Oxford professor Richard Caplan, Gould’s masters thesis focused on development in Haiti and the motives of different countries in driving that development. Her official bio stated Gould’s interest in international development stemmed from a year volunteering at an orphanage in Mexico.

