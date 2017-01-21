Ross Mechanic: Tiffany Trump's Boyfriend, A College Student, Enters The Spotlight At Donald Trump's Inauguration Day

Ross Mechanic stepped into the spotlight on Inauguration Day, with the normally quiet boyfriend of Tiffany Trump taking a front-and-center role as her father was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Tiffany Trump has always maintained a much smaller profile compared to Donald Trump’s other children. The 23-year-old college graduate does not have a role at her father’s company like her older brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, and isn’t a famous fashion entrepreneur like her older sister, Ivanka Trump. But Tiffany has popped up at some of Donald’s biggest moments during the campaign, including Friday’s inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C. And it wasn’t just Tiffany gaining notice — her longtime boyfriend, Ross Mechanic, was there as well. As Yahoo News noted, the normally low-profile Mechanic was by Tiffany Trump’s side as they attended the inauguration ceremony. As the report found, the two have been dating for at least a year. “Ross and Tiffany met at the University of Pennsylvania. According to what appears to be his LinkedIn page, he’s on track to graduate later this year. (Tiffany finished last May.) The now 23-year-old blonde first popped up on Ross’s Instagram feed in October 2015 when they struck a pose in front of a sign reading, ‘I’m here for a good time for a long time.’ Seems about right.” It’s not clear what brought Tiffany Trump and Ross Mechanic together, but it might help that their families run in the same circles. While Tiffany’s father was perhaps the best-known real estate magnate in America (at least, before becoming president), Ross’s father is also a top lawyer for the real estate bank Fried Frank. And there’s another connection between Ross Mechanic and the Trump family. The report added that he interned at Cadre, a real estate investment start-up that was co-founded by Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. Tiffany Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples. While she’s not often seen at Trump’s public events, she has managed to make quite and impression when she does show up. On Friday, she earned high marks for her all-white ensemble. For the festivities later in the day, Tiffany worked with Beverly Hills-based designer Simin Taghdiri of Simin Couture for a dress. “For Tiffany, it was a very last minute,” Taghdiri told The Hollywood Reporter. “Last week I got an email that Tiffany and her mom needed a dress, so I took the dresses which I already had in stock — because we didn’t have enough time to make them from scratch — and I went to New York where I spent two days altering dresses.” Tiffany Trump Dazzles At Donald’s Cabinet Dinner In Swarovski Crystal Gown — See Pics https://t.co/xTjcnHrhI0 via @HollywoodLife — alexander (@lookmaker123) January 20, 2017 “I told them . . . I work for a fee, not for free.” ???? https://t.co/luO8l2DnOr — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) January 17, 2017 Several designers said they would refuse to dress Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, as a form of protest against Donald’s divisive stances on a number of issues. But the report noted that Taghidiri had no such problems with Tiffany Trump. “While several fashion designers, including Sophie Theallet, Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford, have stated that they refuse to dress Melania Trump given her husband’s politics, Taghdiri, who declined to disclose her own political leanings, said she was ecstatic to have the “honor” of outfitting Tiffany. ‘The way we met, it was only about fashion and we talked about many sweet things — we talked about everything but politics.’ “ While the couple does their best to stay out of the spotlight, it appears that Tiffany Trump and her boyfriend Ross Mechanic are pretty serious. Ross was also seen by Tiffany’s side during some other big moments, including the Republican National Convention in July. [Featured Image by John Moore/Getty Images]