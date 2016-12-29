Run-DMC Sues Amazon & Walmart For $50 Million: Did The Mega-Retailers Use Logo Without Permission?

Run DMC is accusing Walmart and Amazon of using the group’s famous logo on products they are selling without their permission. The Run-DMC brand has filed a lawsuit against the Walmart superstores and mega-retailer Amazon saying that they are “advertising, selling, manufacturing, promoting and distributing multiple products with the logo, making people believe the group is behind the merch,” according to TMZ. [Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Bud Light] The lawsuit claims the products include a variety of Run-DMC-inspired merchandise like glasses, hats, t-shirts, patches, wallets, and other items. Run-DMC also claims that the mega retailers have had the same issues with several other companies for straight-up stealing their logos. According to Run-DMC, their logo is extremely valuable. The group pointed out their $1.6 million agreement with Adidas. Hence why Run-DMC is seeking $50 million in damages from both Amazon and Walmart. Amazon and Walmart have yet to release statements regarding the lawsuit against them. Run-DMC is an American hip hop group from Queens, New York who rose to popularity in the eighties. [Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for DirecTV] The group is widely acknowledged as one of the most influential acts in the history of hip-hop culture. The infamous Run-DMC logo is an iconic image of the music industry. The design, two wide red lines with ‘RUN-DMC’ set in Franklin Gothic Heavy in all capitalized white letters, was created by Stephanie Nash and MF Benton in 1984. Complex called Run-DMC’s logo the 19th greatest music logo of all time. #RunDMC #HipHopKings A photo posted by Run-DMC (@officialrundmc) on Oct 19, 2012 at 11:49am PDT According to their website, Run-DMC has sold over 230 million records worldwide. They were the first rap group to have an album certified Gold with their self-titled album in 1984. Run-DMC was the first rap group to appear on MTV with their video “Rock Box.” In 2004, Run-DMC was honored at VH1’s first Hop Hop Honors, along with 2Pac and The Sugarhill Gang. Also in 2004, the group was ranked #48 on Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Artists.” In 2007, Run-DMC was named “The Greatest Hop Hop Artist of All Time” by VH1. Basically, Run-DMC was and still is a majorly successful rap group who had a huge impact on the 1980’s and 1990’s. Old school #RunDMC #TBT A photo posted by Run-DMC (@officialrundmc) on Feb 7, 2013 at 11:32am PST Amazon and Walmart are distributing products with their logo on it without giving Run-DMC any credit or profits. Run-DMC is very much still a part of the music industry and their logo still, very much belongs to them. Any money being made off of the infamous Run-DMC logo should be credited and approved by the group. Any money being made off of the infamous Run-DMC logo should have been credited and approved by the group. RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR THE DAY SUGE KNIGHT SAVED SNOOP DOGG AND DR. DRE FROM A CATASTROPHE LOUISIANA WOMAN GIVES BIRTH IN WALMART BATHROOM ON CHRISTMAS EVE, TOSSES NEWBORN IN TRASH FIVE MALNOURISHED CHILDREN DISCOVERED LIVING IN CAR PARKED AT FLORIDA WALMART, PARENTS ARRESTED BODY FOUND DECAPITATED WITH GENITALIA REMOVED BEHIND WALMART IN ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO WALMART EMPLOYEE IN ARIZONA ALLEGEDLY TRIED TO MURDER CO-WORKERS WITH.22 RIFLE AND WANTED TO BE KILLED BY POLICE According to NME Run-DMC was confirmed to be a co-headliner with David Guetta for 2017’s Isle of Wright festival, joining Arcade Fire and Rod Stewart. The festival takes place next year from June 8-11 at Seaclose Park, Newport. [Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for DirecTV] Run-DMC’s Joseph Simmons said that the group was excited to play in the UK. “We absolutely love playing in the UK, it’s always such a great reception. You guys rock! To be given the chance to play such an iconic UK festival is huge and we’re really looking forward to it!” With the current lawsuit against Walmart and Amazon, will the mega retailers be required to pull all of their Run-DMC-inspired products? They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but it doesn’t seem like Run-DMC is too flattered by Amazon and Walmart. [Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Staff/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx