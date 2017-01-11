Russia denies claims it collected compromising material on Trump

MOSCOW—A spokesman for President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday dismissed as an “absolute fantasy” allegations that the Kremlin has collected compromising information about President-elect Donald Trump.“The Kremlin has no compromising dossier on Trump, such information isn’t consistent with reality and is nothing but an absolute fantasy,” Dmitry Peskov, who handles Putin’s day-to-day communications, told journalists.U.S. officials Tuesday said that a classified report delivered to President Barack Obama and Trump last week included a section summarizing allegations that Russian intelligence services have compromising material and information on Trump’s personal life and finances.After news reports were published about the briefing, Trump tweeted in all caps: “FAKE NEWS—A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!”Peskov, whose own alleged role in overseeing an effort to undermine Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton is described in the report, on Wednesday dismissed the dossier as a “complete fabrication” and said the Kremlin “does not engage in collecting compromising material.”Article Continued BelowSpeaking on a conference call to reporters, Peskov said the report that contains the claims was a hoax intended harm U.S.-Russia relations, which are already at their lowest level since the Cold War. He also dismissed assertions about his role.“You have to react to this with a certain humour, but there’s also a sad side to this,” Peskov said. “Hysteria is being whipped up to maintain a political witch hunt.”Peskov was joined in his denials by Nikolai Kovalyov, a current legislator and former director of the Federal Security Service, Russia’s domestic intelligence agency.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx