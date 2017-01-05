Russia meddled in U.S. election through hacking, spreading of fake news, says U.S. official

WASHINGTON—The country’s top intelligence official said Thursday that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election consisted of hacking, as well as the spreading of traditional propaganda and “fake news.”“That’s classical tradecraft that the Russians have long used,” said Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee on foreign cyber threats, and especially Russian hacking and interference in the election.The hearing comes as President-elect Donald Trump has loudly and repeatedly voiced skepticism that the Kremlin was orchestrating the campaign, directly clashing with the view of the U.S. intelligence community and the committee’s chairman, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.Every American “should be alarmed by Russia’s attacks on our nation,” McCain said at the opening of the packed hearing.“There is no national security interest more vital to the United States of America than the ability to hold free and fair elections without foreign interference,” he said.Article Continued BelowMcCain, who has been critical of the Obama administration’s responses to cyber provocations by foreign nations such as China and Russia, pressed Clapper on whether the election hacking and meddling was an attack on the United States and an “act of war.”“We have no way of gauging the impact, certainly the intelligence community can’t gauge the impact, it had on choices the electorate made,” Clapper replied.Determining whether an action is an “act of war” is a “very heavy policy call that I don’t believe the intelligence community should make, but it certainly would carry, in my view, great gravity.”

