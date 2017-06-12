Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrested before Moscow protest

MOSCOW—Thousands of anti-government activists challenging President Vladimir Putin’s rule were protesting across Russia on Monday, with police arresting main opposition leader Alexei Navalny outside his Moscow home before he could reach the main demonstration and scores of others.Navalny’s wife, Yulia, said on his Twitter feed that he was arrested about a half-hour before the Moscow demonstration was to begin. Police later confirmed the arrest, saying he could get up to 15 days in jail on charges of failing to follow police orders and violating public order.Although city authorities had agreed to a location for the Moscow protest, Navalny called for it to be moved to Tverskaya Street, one of Moscow’s main thoroughfares. He said contractors hired to build a stage at the agreed-upon venue could not do their work after apparently coming under official pressure.Read more:Dozens arrested at Moscow ralliesArticle Continued BelowRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for 15 daysRussian prosecutors to block social media pages calling for more protestsTverskaya, known in Soviet times as Gorky Street, was closed off to traffic on Monday for an extensive commemoration of the national holiday Russia Day, including people dressed in historical Russian costumes.Navalny, blue shirt, is detained by police outside his apartment in Moscow on Monday. Navalny, aiming to repeat the nationwide protests that rattled the Kremlin three months ago, has called for a last-minute location change for a Moscow demonstration that could provoke confrontations with police. (Navalny Anti Corruption Fund via AP)