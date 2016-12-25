Russian plane with 92 aboard crashes into Black Sea

MOSCOW—A Russian plane headed to an air base in Syria with 92 people aboard, including members of the world-famous Russian army choir, crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday minutes after taking off from the city of Sochi, Russia’s Defence Ministry said. There appeared to be no survivors.President Vladimir Putin went on television to declare a nationwide day of mourning Monday.By Sunday afternoon, rescue teams had already recovered several bodies from the site of the crash of the Tu-154, which belonged to the Defence Ministry and was taking the Alexandrov Ensemble to a New Year’s concert at the Hemeimeem air base in Syria’s coastal province of Latakia. Ships, helicopters, drones and divers searched the area for more victims.A total of 84 passengers and eight crew members were on the plane when it disappeared from radars two minutes after taking off in good weather. Emergency crews found fragments about 1.5 km from shore. There was no immediate word on the cause.“We will conduct a thorough investigation into the reasons and will do everything to support the victims’ families,” Putin said in a televised statement.Article Continued BelowA police officer walks on a pier as a boat from the Russian Emergencies Ministry sails near the crash site of a Russian military Tu-154 plane in the Black Sea. (MAXIM SHEMETOV) Viktor Ozerov, head of the defence affairs committee at the upper house of Russian parliament, said the crash could have been caused by a technical malfunction or a crew error, but he believes it could not have been terrorism because the plane was operated by the military.“I totally exclude” the idea of an attack bringing down the plane, he said in remarks carried by state RIA Novosti news agency.The passenger list released by the Defence Ministry included 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, among them its leader, Valery Khalilov. The ensemble, often referred to as the Red Army choir, is the official choir of the Russian military and also includes a band and a dance company.

