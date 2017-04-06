Russian police arrest 3 suspected of links to St. Petersburg subway bombing

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA—Russian security agents on Thursday arrested three people suspected of links to a suicide bomber accused of attacking the city’s subway and deactivated an explosive device in the apartment where they lived.The Investigative Committee said the suspects are residents of the former Soviet Central Asia region like the bomber, 22-year-old Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, a native of Kyrgyzstan. Dzhalilov blew himself up on a busy subway line Monday, killing himself and 13 others and wounding over 50 people.The impoverished, predominantly Muslim countries in Central Asia are seen as fertile ground for Islamic extremists, and thousands of their citizens are believed to have joined Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, in Syria and Iraq.Read more:Suicide bomber behind St. Petersburg subway explosion, Russian investigators sayThe committee, the nation’s top criminal investigation agency, said investigators also found objects that would help advance the probe during a search of the home on St. Petersburg’s eastern outskirts.Article Continued BelowPeople gather to commemorate the victims of the subway blast at The Field of Mars in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday. The bombing killed 13 people and wounded over 50. (OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES) The Federal Security Service, the main KGB successor agency, said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that its experts defused a self-made explosive device at the apartment. The news reports said three people were arrested.A leading St. Petersburg news portal, Fontanka.ru, said materials used in the explosive device found Thursday matched those used by militants in Syria.An unidentified law enforcement official told the Tass news agency that investigators were checking information that Dzhalilov may have trained with Daesh in Syria.