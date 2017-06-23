Safe Streets Act to be challenged in court

Gerry Williams spent almost a decade without a place to call home, trapped, as he puts it, by alcoholism and undiagnosed mental health issues as he was slowly buried under a mountain of debt.“I am a very different person today, than when I was living on the streets,” said Williams, 46, reading from a statement at Queen’s Park on Thursday.Over nine years, Williams racked up $65,000 in fines, through convictions for provincial offences, including loitering, littering, drinking in public and trespassing. He estimates $10,000 was tied to tickets issued to him through the Safe Streets Act, when he was panhandling to try to survive.The law was created in 1999 to curtail was what seen as a rise in aggressive behaviour by people asking for money on the street, including through squeegeeing.Close to two decades later, Williams stood at Queen’s Park to mark the launch of a constitutional challenge to the act, launched by the Fair Change Community Legal Clinic and filed in Ontario Superior Court, on Wednesday.Article Continued BelowFair Change executive director Joanna Nefs said it is the “the worst kind of law,” and one that disproportionately impacts people with mental health and addiction issues and costs the public $2 million in court fees and paperwork each year for fines that will likely never be paid. The convictions can also lead to ruined credit scores, stop people from getting driver’s licences, housing or decent work, she said.“It hurts only the most vulnerable and it increases homelessness. The exact opposite of what it is supposed to do. When this happens in Canada we have a remedy: we challenge the law.”Renu Mandhane, chief commissioner for the Ontario Human Rights Commission, called poverty one of the most pressing human rights issues facing Canadian society.