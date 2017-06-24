San Francisco UPS warehouse shooter used stolen guns in rampage

SAN FRANCISCO—A San Francisco UPS driver who killed three colleagues in a shooting rampage at a company warehouse was armed with two stolen guns and appeared to target his victims, police said Friday.Police Commander Greg McEachern told a news conference that investigators have not yet determined Jimmy Lam’s motive, but “the shooting appeared purposeful and targeted.”Lam, 38, shot and killed three fellow drivers and wounded two others before killing himself in front of police in the June 14 shooting. An 18-year veteran of UPS, Lam opened fire at a morning meeting of UPS drivers before the drivers went out on deliveries.Read more: ‘I can’t understand why this happened’: Survivor recounts San Francisco UPS shootingA San Francisco Police Department official told The Associated Press last week that the suspect appeared to have felt disrespected by co-workers, but it’s not clear what role that played in the shooting. (Eric Risberg) Article Continued BelowLam began by shooting Benson Louie, 50, in the meeting before turning the gun on Wayne Chan, 56, McEachern said. He then walked outside and confronted Mike Lefiti, 46, and fatally shot him multiple times.Lam didn’t say anything during the rampage, McEachern said.Lam was armed with two stolen weapons. One was an assault pistol that is illegal in California and was stolen in Utah, which he used in the killings, McEachern said. Lam also had a semi-automatic handgun stolen from Napa County, California.It was not known who stole the weapons, McEachern said.