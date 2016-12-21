Santa asked to leave Cape Breton school during work-to-rule, firefighter says

SCOTCHTOWN, N.S.—A Cape Breton fire chief says members of his department — including one dressed as Santa — were just trying to bring some holiday cheer to a local school when they were politely asked to leave because of an ongoing labour dispute.Raymond Eksal of the Scotchtown Volunteer Fire Department says three firefighters were visiting Greenfield Elementary School in New Waterford, N.S., to hand out seasonal treats on Monday morning as classes started.But he says he didn’t realize their presence violated work-to-rule conditions being followed by the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, which says that during the labour dispute teachers are only focused on teaching and this means no guests in the classroom.“The principal came out and just informed us she had been contacted by a representative from the union. Someone had called the union I guess and … she was told we were in violation of the work to rule and we had to leave,” explained Eksal.He added she explained the situation “very politely,” and the three firefighters quietly departed.Article Continued Below“The principal was very gracious. It’s terrible the way people are going on about this. We were simply trying to be nice to the kids, to have a good relationship with the kids,” he said.Eksal says the firefighters had already handed out candy canes to students in about six classes in the primary to Grade 6 school before the principal asked them to leave.Teachers in the province are in the third week of a work-to-rule campaign, which has included the cancellation of all extracurricular activities, field trips, concerts and sports.

