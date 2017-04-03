Sarah Fontaine, young sister of murdered indigenous girl, goes missing in Manitoba

WINNIPEG—The sister of a Manitoba teen who became one of the poster children for the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women is now missing herself, and her family says her disappearance stems from the tragedies she has experienced.Sarah Fontaine, 16, has lost a father, a sister and a cousin in recent years. She is the younger sister of Tina Fontaine, the 15-year-old whose body was found wrapped in a bag in the Red River on Aug. 17, 2014.“Her and Tina were just inseparable. They were always together, and then when she lost Tina, she felt she just lost everything,” Thelma Favel, the great-aunt who took care of the girls from a young age, told The Canadian Press on Monday.Read more:Missing, murdered women’s inquiry frustrating families, advocates sayArticle Continued BelowTo us, Tina Fontaine just another missing native kid: MallickRed dresses a visual reminder of missing, murdered Indigenous women“There were just too many memories that she never really faced.”