Sarah Palin Calls "Immigration Ban" Headlines "Fake News"

Former Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin called headlines about President Donald Trump’s immigration ban “fake news” in an exclusive piece she wrote for Breitbart News Network. On January 27, the last day of Donald Trump’s first week in office, he signed an executive order which banned citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries that the Obama administration listed as terrorist hotbeds from entering the United States for the next three months. The order also banned those seeking from refugee status in the United States from entering the country for the next 120 days, and indefinitely suspends refugees from Syria. Sarah Palin called the “immigration ban” headlines “fake news.” [Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images] Due to this order, people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen will not be allowed to enter the U.S. unless they are already lawful permanent residents who hold green cards. Each of these countries has either been torn apart by jihadist violence, been determined by the Obama administration to actively and continuously train terrorists, or is part of the Islamic State. Chaos erupted in airports around the world as people were refused boarding or detained once they landed in America. Some airline officials were unsure of how to respond to the order, and refused entry to permanent residents and visa holders travelling back to the states. Bill Hing, a law professor, told Politifact that the way the order has been carried out for visa and green card holders was wrong. “Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, if you’ve been screened already, and you present a valid visa, you should be able to get in.” Federal judges in Boston and New York ordered bans on deportation and detentions for one week, giving people affected by the executive order some time and the Trump Administration the opportunity to clarify how the order should be enforced. Protest growing every second at LAX #MuslimBanprotest #MuslimBan #NoBanNoWall #laxprotest #lax pic.twitter.com/C0uLGGvJa5 — Sepehr Jalali (@seps7) January 30, 2017 Meanwhile, thousands gathered in protest of the President’s decision at airports and in city squares across the U.S. Emboldened by spurious headlines and the executive order’s poor implementation, American citizens congregated to show their support for refugees, immigrants, and the Muslim community. “I’m just so glad,” a Syrian girl in Ohio told the crowd. “It just blowed up my heart when I saw everyone’s here for the same reason I am.” But some conservatives–like former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin–have called the press’s coverage of President Trump’s executive order “fake news.” The National Review called the rhetoric about President Trump’s executive order “hysterical” and “out of control.” The criticisms were not unwarranted. CNN ran a headline claiming “Trump bans 134,000,000 from the U.S.” and and Vox published “Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’ is a huge gift to ISIS“. (The CNN headline has since been changed.) Although each country is a known hotbed of terrorist activity, each is also filled with innocent people who want to escape the conflict by immigrating to America. [Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images] In Palin’s short piece for Breitbart, she explained why headlines asserting that Trump’s order called for an “immigration ban” were fake news. “Websites groveling for clicks are making more out of President Trump’s action to fully vet foreigners’ intentions upon U.S. entrance than it obviously is.” Palin continued by explaining why she felt Trump’s order was necessary and expressed her support for what “the majority recognized was necessary.” Palin called vetting foreigners “common-sense” and necessary to keep people safe. She criticized the “the misinformed” for their knee-jerk reactions and finished with a series of adjectives that attempted to describe why she did not feel that the President’s order was anti-immigrant. Trump’s executive action is a step in the right direction towards welcoming safe, loving, law-abiding, hardworking, patriotic people into our nation that was built on the backs of safe, loving, law-abiding, hardworking, patriotic people willing to assimilate into America’s exceptional melting pot. Palin acknowledged that America is a nation of immigrants, but expressed full support for the President’s executive order. Democrats plan to rally at the Supreme Court on Monday to protest the order. [Featured Image by Kris Connor/Getty Images]