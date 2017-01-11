Sasha Obama had the Internet wondering: Where was she during the farewell speech?

It was one of the more emotional moments of President Barack Obama’s farewell address. His eyes swelling with tears, he spoke of his wife, “Michelle LaVaughn Robinson of the South Side,” and then, of his pride in their two daughters, Malia and Sasha.“Under the strangest of circumstances you have become two amazing young women,” Obama said. “You are smart and you are beautiful. But more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion.”“And,” he added, pausing for applause, “you wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad.”When his family joined Obama on the stage, at the close of his farewell speech, they held hands and waved at the audience, creating an image of the family that mirrored a similar one from more than eight years ago, at Obama’s victory rally in the same city. But one member of the family was missing: the younger first daughter, Sasha.And immediately, the Internet noticed. People tweeted in confusion, wondering where the teenager might be.Article Continued BelowWhat could possibly be more important than seeing her father’s parting address? They asked and hypothesized.Soon enough, the answer arrived. She had an exam at school Wednesday morning, a White House official told CBS News. While her family travelled to Chicago, Sasha stayed back in Washington, D.C.The 15-year-old attends Sidwell Friends, a highly selective school in the nation’s capital. On the school’s website, a schedule for the Upper School’s mid-academic year exams lists a science exam scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

