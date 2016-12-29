Saskatchewan Premier announces rollbacks, layoffs as province struggles with deficit

REGINA—Public sector workers in Saskatchewan will be asked to help tackle the province’s $1 billion deficit in the coming year, potentially through wage rollbacks or layoffs.Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said wages make up 60 per cent of government spending and everything has to be on the table when it comes to filling the huge hole in the budget.“And I hope there’s goodwill and good faith on the part of provider unions and managers and people that work in the public service to realize that even what’s being paid right now might not be sustainable,” Wall said in an interview with The Canadian Press.“At some point, I think we have to determine in the long-term interest of the province, do we engage in layoffs or rollbacks.”Wall said some companies in the oil and gas industry are already taking the same approach — less money for everyone so everyone can keep working.Article Continued Below“That doesn’t always happen in government,” Wall said. “Maybe we need to have that conversation and see if we can avoid what might be dramatic layoffs.”Trent Wotherspoon, interim leader of the NDP, says instead of cutting wages, the Wall government should look at their own decisions, such as a bypass that went from $400 million to $2 billion.“Coming from a premier who continues to take tens of thousands of dollars on top of his salary in a bonus from his party and paid for by big out-of-province corporate donors, this attack is not only irresponsible and insulting, it also shows just how arrogant and out of touch Brad Wall and the Sask. Party have become,” Wotherspoon said Wednesday in a statement.

