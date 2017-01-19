Scarborough high school mourning sudden death of teacher

A Toronto high school is in mourning after the sudden death of a beloved teacher best known for going out of his way to help students succeed.Raphael Loh, a long-term supply teacher at Scarborough’s St. John Paul II Catholic Secondary School, died from an apparent complication related to appendicitis on Jan. 14. He was 31.“Our school community is never going to be the same without him. He was a huge part and he is going to leave a really big hole for a really long time,” said fellow teacher Stephanie DeProphetis. Loh, who taught English, religion and special education on-and-off at St. John Paul II starting in April 2014, was DeProphetis’s best friend. Together, they started the school’s Gaming, Comics, Anime and Film Club. “I think that was one of his greatest contributions, because kids that are involved in that are not always socially outgoing . . . it gave those kids a place to go, and that really made a difference,” DeProphetis said.Article Continued BelowLoh also coached the basketball team and organized trips to Camp Olympia, a sports camp he had gone to as a student.DeProphetis recalled the start of the trip in 2015 and how the school bus taking students up to the camp didn’t have enough space to fit all their bags.“So what did Raph do? He piled all the luggage that couldn’t fit into his FJ Cruiser . . . and he drove behind the bus for three hours to Huntsville following the kids the entire way just so everyone could make it there on time with all of their stuff,” DeProphetis said. “That’s the kind of guy he was — he never, ever put himself in front of others.”