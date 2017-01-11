Scarborough subway report delayed . . . again

A highly anticipated report on the Scarborough subway extension has been delayed for a second time, a development that could add to the cost of the controversial one-stop transit project. The study of the preferred route of the extension was supposed to be on the agenda for next week’s meeting of Mayor John Tory’s executive committee. The agenda is scheduled to be published Thursday, but a city spokesperson confirmed to the Star that the report won’t be on it.“TTC and city staff are finalizing analysis in order to bring forward a comprehensive report on the Scarborough Subway Extension later in (the first quarter of 2017) to ensure appropriate consultation and collaboration across city divisions, TTC and the province,” Wynna Brown wrote in an email. She said she couldn’t say for certain when the report will be ready and didn’t provide any details about why it has been delayed.But it will include a recommended alignment for the subway extension’s route between Kennedy Station and the Scarborough Town Centre, an updated cost estimate, and advice to council on a procurement strategy.Article Continued BelowIt will also include an update on the Eglinton East LRT project. It’s the second time the report has been pushed back; it was originally scheduled to go before the mayor’s executive in December.“I’m disappointed that it’s delaye. I’m frustrated that it’s delayed. I want us to start building that tunnel a.s.a.p.,” said Councillor Glenn De Baeremaeker (Ward 38 Scarborough Centre), a vocal supporter of the subway extension.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx