School buses cancelled, GO buses delayed across GTA due to freezing rain

Tuesday is shaping up to be a slippery, icy mess. Environment Canada has placed almost the entirety of Southern Ontario under a freezing rain warning.An ice buildup of 2-5mm could accumulate on untreated surfaces in Toronto. Environment Canada is advising people to avoid all non-essential travel due to the conditions, and is warning pedestrians of excessively slippery conditions in parking lots and sidewalks.The national weather agency said the freezing rain started at around 4 a.m. in Toronto, and is expected to go on throughout the morning until noon in the city. Further east towards Peterborough, the freezing rain could last until as late as the evening.High winds are also forecast for the evening, meaning fallen branches and downed power lines will be a concern throughout the day.Article Continued BelowAs of 6 a.m., school bus services were cancelled in Toronto District and Catholic school boards, York Region and York Catholic District school boards, Peel District School Board, Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board, the Halton District and Halton Catholic school boards, and the Durham District and Durham Catholic school boards.GO Transit had a slow start to their early morning bus service with delays of 30 minutes as early as 5 a.m. A spokesperson said that it’s only expected to get worse throughout the morning as the ice accumulates along with the traffic. The GO Train is expected to be unaffected, but Metrolinx is asking travellers to be cautious of slippery surfaces while walking through station platforms and parking lots.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx