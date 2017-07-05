Scientists on quest to redefine kilogram release key measurement

If John Pratt were an international criminal mastermind, he would fly to Paris, don an all-black suit and ski mask and sneak into the elegant French baroque building that serves as headquarters for the Bureau International des Poids et Mesures (BIPM).His mission: “To set the whole world’s system of mass into disarray,” Pratt said. “This is my dastardly plan.” In this hypothetical scenario, Pratt slips past the security guards, disables the alarm system and picks the lock on a temperature-controlled, airtight safe deep in the bowels of the BIPM. Inside, he finds his target: a small, platinum and iridium cylinder weighing exactly one kilogram. It’s the kilogram, crafted in 1889 to serve as the single standard by which all other kilograms are measured. People call it “le grand K.”“I’d take out a nail file and I’d scratch a little bit off,” Pratt said. Then, he’d slip back into the night. “And the next time they take the thing out” (to test the accuracy of the world’s other kilograms), “everything else will be wrong.”But Pratt is not a criminal mastermind. He’s a public servant, the chief of quantum measurement at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which oversees weights and measures in the United States. And he doesn’t want to tamper with the global system of mass. He wants to revolutionize it.Article Continued BelowPratt and his colleagues at NIST are part of an international effort to redefine the kilogram based on a fundamental universal constant — a physical quantity in nature, like the speed of light or the electric charge of a proton, that never changes regardless of when and where you are. And on Friday, the NIST team got their most precise measurement ever for this constant.“It’s not obvious that it’s a big deal, but it’s a big deal,” Pratt said. With this new measurement, “we could switch from a 19th-century definition of mass to a more 21st- or 22nd-century definition of mass. We could get it based on an idea more than an object. And that’s just beautiful and I’m proud of our species for getting to this place.”Here’s the problem with the current standard kilogram: It’s losing weight. It now is ever-so-slightly lighter than the once-identical “witness” cylinders stored in labs around the world. Scientists don’t know whether the BIPM prototype is losing mass, perhaps because of loss of impurities in the metals, or if the witnesses are gaining mass by accumulating contaminants.