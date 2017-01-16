Scientists use light to turn mice into stone-cold killers

You’ve never seen such a sight in your life.A team of scientists used brain control to turn about a dozen ordinary mice into killing machines. They employed a technique called optogenetics that manipulates neurons using light to make the fluffy critters go all Hulk on their prey.With the light switched off, the mice were mostly chill, sometimes even scurrying around their cages to avoid prey or toys made to resemble prey. But when the switch was on, things got ugly. Crickets in cages were attacked and beheaded, and plastic toys that looked like prey received powerful bites that would have been lethal.The scientists are not trying to create a monster. “Basically, we are trying to understand how large brain networks work,” said Ivan de Araujo, an author of the study, published Thursday in the journal Cell. Araujo, an associate professor of psychiatry and physiology at Yale University, and his co-authors, Wenfei Han of Yale and Newton Canteras, a neurobiologist at the University of Sao Paulo, sought to answer a long-standing question in their field: what parts of the brain trigger certain motor responses?In neurobiology, studying the complex brain functions that govern predatory behaviour is a good way to do that.Article Continued BelowPredatory behaviour involves complex motor actions, and studying it can help neurobiologists determine how different parts of the brain organize the see-how-they-run impulse to hunt, track, pounce, bite and kill. Over the three years of the study, Araujo observed signals that controlled the necks of the mice, their head positioning and the movement of their jaws.“We … targeted the groups of neurons that control predatory hunting, pursuit, capture and killing,” Araujo said. The team attached a sensory device to the rodents’ heads and pulsed blue light that activated neurons that had been engineered to respond to light, triggering the killing instinct.Through experiments, scientists wanted to study what parts of the brain trigger certain motor responses.A question had to be asked: Was there a broader purpose to this research, such as expanding the technique to humans to, say, create better warriors? Araujo said the question was perfectly understandable, then flatly answered no. While humans have brain regions analogous to those in other animals such as mice, optogenetics doesn’t appear to have a military application.

