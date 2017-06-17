Search begins for new RCMP commissioner months after Paulson departure announcement

OTTAWA—Former New Brunswick premier Frank McKenna will lead the search for a new RCMP chief to replace outgoing commissioner Bob Paulson, the Star has learned.Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale wrote the Opposition critics Friday to sketch out the beginnings of a process that mirrors the process used by the past Conservative government under Stephen Harper. Many questions — like why it will take so long — have been left unanswered. Paulson announced in March he will retire effective June 30 after five and a half years as top Mountie, and the government is still half a year away from naming his replacement. Meanwhile, Michel Coulombe, the head of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, retired after Paulson announced his retirement and was replaced within two months.The McKenna-led panel will be expected to deliver a shortlist of three to five names to the prime minister by December, “from which the Prime Minister will make a final selection,” Goodale said.Article Continued BelowMcKenna, a former ambassador to Washington whose time as N.B. government leader gave him a keen sense of the RCMP’s role in provincial contract policing, will chair a selection panel of eight to 10 members. They will engage an executive headhunting firm to get the ball rolling on potential candidates. The actual job opening for RCMP commissioner, called a “notice of opportunity,” will be posted soon, the government says.The RCMP Act requires that the senior deputy commissioner becomes the interim commissioner if a replacement hasn’t been named. That means Deputy Comm. Dan Dubeau will be in charge for at least the next six months after Paulson leaves.