Search for missing Sharkwater filmmaker Rob Stewart enters third day

The search for missing Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart, who disappeared off the Florida coast, was set to continue at dawn Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A coast guard team remained out on the water overnight, looking for traces of the 37-year-old as the search entered its third day. Stewart hasn’t been seen since 5 p.m. Tuesday, when he didn’t resurface while scuba diving in an area called Alligator Reef. “As long as there’s a chance for survival, we’re going to search,” said U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Jonathan Lally. “We remain hopeful we’re going to find him alive.”Helicopter crews relaunched their efforts as the sun rose Thursday morning, the coast guard said. The type of diving suit Stewart was wearing makes it difficult to search for him with thermal imaging, so that type of search was put on hold overnight, according to an update posted to Stewart’s Facebook page by his friends and family. Article Continued BelowStewart, best known for his documentary Sharkwater, was in the sunshine state to film a sequel called Sharkwater: Extinction. Friends say he was scuba diving near the Queen of Nassau shipwreck in the Florida Keys and was less than 10 kilometres from shore when he apparently slipped underwater.“He had surfaced and gave the OK sign and then he was gone,” his sister, Alexandra Stewart, said Wednesday.“The other diver got on board and was struggling to get on board and then fell unconscious.”