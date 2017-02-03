Second funeral for Quebec mosque shooting victims to be held today

QUEBEC—A second funeral service in as many days will be held this afternoon to remember victims of the Quebec City mosque attack.Mourners will gather to pay tribute to Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry and Azzeddine Soufiane at the Quebec City convention centre.A ceremony was held in Montreal on Thursday for Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti, the three other people shot to death last Sunday.Read the latest news on the Quebec mosque shootingPrime Minister Justin Trudeau told the service the carnage has left Canada reeling in shock but has also unified the country in solidarity with Muslims.Article Continued BelowTrudeau is scheduled to attend today’s event, which is set to begin at 1:20 p.m. after a prayer session.The two Barry men were cousins and came from the same village in Guineau, while Soufiane was a grocer and butcher who was widely praised for often helping newcomers to the provincial capital.Read more: