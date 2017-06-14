Second man who lost fingers to frostbite in trek across Canadian border gets refugee status

WINNIPEG—More than five months after he almost froze to death walking across the Canada-United States border, eventually losing his fingers to frostbite, Razak Iyal was granted refugee status Tuesday.“If I go back to Ghana, I might lose all my life. But here I am, I just lost my fingers, but I’m still part of the society,” Iyal, 35, said after his closed-door Immigration and Refugee board hearing.“I thank God that I’ve been accepted to stay in Canada, to be a Canadian. And what I have in me, I’ll make sure I share it with the community, with the people.”Iyal was among the first in the recent wave of refugee-claimants sneaking across the border from the United States out of fear of being deported back to their home country.After meeting up with another man from Ghana, Seidu Mohammed, at a bus station in Minneapolis, the two men took a bus to Grand Forks, N.D., and then a taxi to an area near the border.Article Continued BelowIt was Christmas Eve and the overnight wind chill dipped to -30 C as the men walked though snowy fields in the darkness for hours. They were not dressed for such an excursion, and suffered severe frostbite before being noticed by a trucker after crossing into Canada.Read more: 19 asylum-seekers brave blizzard, -28 C wind chill to cross into ManitobaRefugee claimants need safe access at U.S.-Canada border: Cole