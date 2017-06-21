Second would-be candidate takes Progressive Conservative party to court over nomination

Another spurned Progressive Conservative candidate is taking the party to court, the Star has learned.Joe Neal, a Durham regional councillor and lawyer wants a judge to overturn a PC party decision to disqualify him as a candidate because he donated money to the Liberals in the past and ran for them in 1985.“I was working at this for six months. I was fully approved (by the Tories). I don’t consider myself a Liberal, I consider myself a PC,” he said in an interview Wednesday.“This process has been unfair. I didn’t just fall off the turnip truck and am looking for a job. I truly want to help the PC party make some changes in Ontario.”Neal is hopeful Justice Bruce Glass will rule Friday in Oshawa that he be reinstated to contest the Durham nomination next week against rivals Lindsey Park and Dominic Morrissey.Article Continued BelowHis case is bolstered by a recent court ruling by Justice Ian Nordheimer that registered political parties, which are eligible for public subsidies, are not private clubs free to make their own membership arrangements.“These types of decisions can the subject of judicial review because . . . parties are now in receipt of substantial public money. Justice Nordheimer’s decision was these aren’t just private clubs we’re dealing with that are immune,” said Neal, the second Tory hopeful to take the party to court.Vikram Singh, a lawyer and a runner-up in the four-candidate PC contest in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, is seeking to overturn the nomination won by Ben Levitt on May 7.