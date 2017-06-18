Secret Metrolinx report raises questions about approval of new GO stations

Metrolinx approved the construction of two new GO stations — one in the provincial transportation minister’s riding, the other championed by Toronto’s mayor — despite an internal report advising both stops should not be built, the Star has learned.A report commissioned by Metrolinx that has not been made public but was obtained by the Star shows the proposed Kirby and Lawrence East stops performed poorly in a rigorous analysis of potential new GO stations. The report recommended the stops “should not be considered further during the next 10 years.”In June 2016, five days after the report was submitted to Metrolinx’s station planning department, the transit agency’s board approved both new stops.Kirby is in the Vaughan riding represented by Liberal Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca, whose department oversees Metrolinx. Lawrence East in Scarborough is one of six new stations labelled as part of SmartTrack, Mayor John Tory’s signature transit plan.Of the seven stations that the report recommended should not be built, Kirby and Lawrence East were the only two Metrolinx approved.Article Continued BelowKirby station is expected to cost $125.7 million to construct and operate over the next 60 years, while Lawrence East station is expected to cost $45.8 million over the same period.There is no evidence that Del Duca or Tory did anything improper to secure the stations’ approval. In response to the Star’s questions, both asserted that the stations were supported by sound planning rationale and would benefit the public.“For far too long in this region, we have missed the opportunity to plan and build transit infrastructure before communities have grown. Building after the fact is always more expensive and more disruptive, and it only adds to the gridlock challenge that is choking our neighbourhoods and damaging our quality of life,” said Del Duca in a statement.