Secret Service will lead 28,000-strong security deployment on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON—Braced for protests by 99 groups and a new “global terrorist environment,” security officials plan to protect the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump with buses, dump trucks and heavy vehicles loaded with cement to thwart anyone who might try to plow vehicles through the crowds.“We know of no specific credible threat directed toward the inauguration, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said Friday. But he said that lack of a threat “is only part of the story.”With memories fresh of vehicle attacks in France and Germany, the Secret Service will lead a security force of 28,000 to protect a crowd that could reach 900,000 on Inauguration Day, Johnson said.Perhaps most visible will be large vehicles that will be used to seal the perimeter of the National Mall, which Johnson described as “more fortified” than usual.“That is a precaution that we are doubling down on in particular this inauguration,” Johnson said.Article Continued BelowThe security force will include 10,000 personnel from the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Secret Service, and other federal agencies, including the FBI, U.S. Park Police, U.S. Capitol Police, the Transportation Security Administration, the Federal Emergency Management Administration and the Federal Protective Service.More than 3,200 police officers from across the country have volunteered to help.And 44 states, along with the District of Columbia, will deploy more than 7,500 National Guard soldiers and airmen to help with security.

