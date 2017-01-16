Self-represented defendants are a tricky problem for justice system

After failing to have her charge stayed due to unreasonable delay before her murder trial began, Xiu Jin Teng demanded an adjournment so she could hire a lawyer instead of representing herself.Superior Court Justice Ian MacDonnell patiently reminded her she’d had more than a year to hire a lawyer — she refused to do so, even at the point when a state-funded lawyer had been approved — and that, at some point, the trial had to start. “Without a lawyer do you think my trial would be a fair one?” she snapped.On Friday, Teng was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years after a jury found her guilty of the gruesome first-degree murder of her husband Dong Huang on Feb. 29, 2012.Teng is one of a small group of people who have represented themselves on serious charges such as murder — whether by choice, due to mental health problems that interfere with maintaining a relationship with a lawyer or because there is no other way for the trial to proceed. Article Continued Below“Are these trials fair? Some times they are, sometimes they are not. Every accused is better off with a good lawyer than no lawyer at all. If the judge and the Crown act fairly, a self-represented person can have fair trial. But it’s sure hard, really hard,” says defence lawyer Russell Silverstein, who has been “amicus curiae” or “friend of the court” on many cases.“If you ask the judges and the Crowns, none of them want to see self-represented accused. It’s pretty much a nightmare for all concerned and everyone goes out of their way as much as possible to avoid it.” While being unrepresented may not make an overall difference in outcome when the evidence is extremely strong or extremely weak, “in the cases that fall in between people with lawyers do better than those without lawyers,” Silverstein says.

