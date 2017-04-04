Sen. Don Meredith appears at closed-door ethics committee meeting

OTTAWA—The Senate ethics committee held a closed-door meeting with Sen. Don Meredith on Tuesday and emerged with no timeline on how to deal with the disgraced member, who has refused to resign after his sexual affair with a teenage girl.The media was barred from the meeting, and the chair and co-chair of the committee said they could not disclose what Meredith told them. The 52-year-old senator arrived and left through a back door and did not speak to reporters, who were kept behind a barrier that was guarded by Parliamentary security.Nathan Cullen, an NDP MP from British Columbia, slammed the process for being drawn out and secretive.“The fact that this is all done in secret makes me question whether the Senate is any more accountable than it was before Mr. Trudeau was elected,” he said, while offering no specific alternative to the process that is underway. “If a place is going to be called accountable, then it should be accountable,” he said.Article Continued BelowMeredith “almost seems protected by the institution.”Asked why the meeting was held behind closed doors, Liberal Sen. Serge Joyal, the committee co-chair, explained that Senate rules mandate that all ethics committee meetings are held in camera unless the senator addressing them asks for an open hearing.The ethics committee will now prepare a report on what to do about Meredith, which will then be made public and considered by the Senate, said Conservative Sen. Raynell Andreychuk, the committee chair.