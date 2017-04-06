Senator dumped from aboriginal issues committee for controversial views

OTTAWA—Sen. Lynn Beyak, who stirred controversy for saying there was an “abundance of good” in the residential school system has been removed from the Senate committee that oversees aboriginal issues.Interim Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose made the move Wednesday after continued pressure from critics who wanted Beyak, a Conservative senator, off the committee, even out of the Senate entirely.“Ms. Ambrose has been clear that Sen. Beyak’s views do not reflect the Conservative Party’s position on residential schools,” Jake Enwright, press secretary for Ambrose, said in a statement that tried to distance the party from the controversy.“It was prime minister Stephen Harper who made an historic apology to the victims of residential schools and launched the Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” Enwright said.In a speech on March 7, Beyak highlighted what she called the “somewhat different side of the residential school story.”Article Continued BelowShe spoke of the “kindly and well-intentioned men and women … whose remarkable works, good deeds and historical tales in the residential schools go unacknowledged.“Obviously, the negative issues must be addressed, but it is unfortunate that they are sometimes magnified and considered more newsworthy than the abundance of good,” Beyak said.Those views sparked quick condemnation on Parliament Hill and across the country from critics who noted that the harmful legacy of residential schools continues to this day.