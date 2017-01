Sentencing begins with Charleston shooter Dylann Roof acting as his own lawyer

CHARLESTON, S.C.—The same jury that last month unanimously found Dylann Roof guilty in the slayings of nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church is returning to court to begin contemplating his punishment.The sentencing phase of Roof’s federal trial begins Wednesday in Charleston. He could face the death penalty or life in prison.Federal prosecutors say convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof should be sentenced to death because he killed nine black parishioners because of the colour of their skin.Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Williams gave the government’s opening statement during Roof’s sentencing, calling the killings “horrific acts.”Williams said Roof has felt no remorse for the June 2015 killings at Emanuel AME Church and he intentionally picked vulnerable, trusting people to slaughter.Article Continued BelowThe 22-year-old Roof is representing himself but has said he plans to call no witnesses or introduce any evidence. His former legal team has said Roof fears embarrassing himself or his family.Prosecutors plan to call up to 38 people related to the nine people killed and three who survived the June 2015 slaughter during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church.After a daylong hearing Monday, a judge again found Roof competent to represent himself and stand trial for sentencing.

