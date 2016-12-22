Serial animal killer may be on the loose in London, Ont., humane society says

A number of gruesome discoveries involving mutilated animals have prompted a southwestern Ontario humane society to warn pet owners about a possible serial animal killer on the loose.Last week, police in London, Ont., responded to a report of a headless dog found on top of a recycling bin near a beer store. The animal had been skinned and was missing organs.It was the latest in a series of similar disturbing incidents in which dead animals were found in public places around the city, according to the London Humane Society’s executive director Judy Foster.Over the last year, Foster said, there have been at least eight incidents involving 17 dead animals, including a skinned and beheaded bunny found on the Western University campus, a mutilated cat found in a park, six dead coyotes — two of them headless and skinned — placed in a pose in three different locations, and seven dead snakes left in a strange pose.A stabbed and partially skinned goose was dropped off at the humane society’s front door, she said.Article Continued Below“It doesn’t make me feel better knowing there is such great similarities between all of these and the disturbing part is you don’t know when the animals died — at the start, halfway through or as a result of what was done to it,” Foster said. “It’s impossible to forget what we’ve seen.”All the animals were found with some form of mutilation, but there was no blood at the scenes, Foster said, suggesting they were killed elsewhere.A scalpel appears to have been used in each case, she said.

